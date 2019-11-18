Only two games remain in the regular season. And for two of the past three games, Cincinnati has found a way to come out unscathed, in games the Bearcats presumptively should have lost.

But Cincinnati remains at the top of the American Athletic Conference's east division. A win Saturday would clinch the division title for the Bearcats and send them to the AAC championship game. To do that, they'll need to defeat Temple, on senior night.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about Cincinnati's ability to win, plus the Owls and more today on the AAC's weekly teleconference.