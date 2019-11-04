It was one of the games where the cliche of "a win is a win" probably best applies.

Cincinnati maybe didn't deserve to win on Saturday night. After all, the Bearcats allowed 638 yards of total offense and trailed East Carolina 40-28 headed to the fourth quarter. But Cincinnati got a crucial takeaway and nailed a last-second field goal for the win.

Still, Fickell said he saw plenty that the Bearcats can work on, and glean from that performance.

""We’re going to scrap the entire defense and start over," Luke Fickell joked Monday on the AAC teleconference. "No. We’re not. We’re going to go back to work. You can't panic. As a player and as a coach. I don't think there's anything that we can't do. We got beat in some man coverage and shots and it is what it is."

Fickell talked that game, UCONN and more on today's AAC teleconference.

