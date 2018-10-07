For the first time since 2009, Cincinnati is 6-0. And this week, the Bearcats are finally into the national rankings.

On Sunday, Cincinnati was ranked No. 25 by both the Associated Press and Amway USA Today Coaches polls. The last time the Bearcats were ranked in either poll came on Dec. 1, 2013, when they ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll.

Cincinnati is 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference, after a 37-21 win yesterday over Tulane at Nippert Stadium.

Three of the country's 11 undefeated teams are in the AAC's east division. Along with the Bearcats, Central Florida (No. 10 in this week's AP poll) is 5-0, while South Florida (No. 23 in this week's AP poll) is also 5-0.

Cincinnati is on its bye this weekend. The Bearcats return to action Oct. 20 at Temple.