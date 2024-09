Today, ahead of the Cincinnati/Houston game at Nippert Stadium the Cincinnati Bearcats received their first commit of the 2026 class in Jonesboro, Georgia native Jerimia Collier. Collier is a 6'2", 185 pound outside linebacker, he's currently rated as a three star by Rivals and is 30th at his position.

Collier is also visiting today's game in front of a packed Nippert Stadium.